Coq Inu 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.37 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Coq Inu has a total market cap of $98.42 million and $2.37 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coq Inu has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Coq Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000146 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $2,595,380.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

