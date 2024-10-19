Contrasting Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Elis and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elis 0 0 0 0 N/A Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cass Information Systems has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.69%. Given Cass Information Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than Elis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Elis and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elis N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems 13.84% 12.26% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elis and Cass Information Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cass Information Systems $189.01 million 2.91 $30.06 million $2.19 18.40

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Elis.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Elis on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elis

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services. It provides washroom hygiene services, such as hand washing and drying, toilet hygiene and urinals, lavatories, and air fragrancing; and reusable cleanroom garments, footwear, goggles, and related contamination control solutions, as well as cleaning systems. In addition, the company offers various solutions for collection and disposal of infectious waste, as well as laundry facilities. It serves the catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, industries, trade and retail, and services sectors, as well as public authorities and administration. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Saint-Cloud, France.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

