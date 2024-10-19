Contrasting Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) and Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Clearmind Medicine”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonnet BioTherapeutics $55,881.00 348.06 -$18.83 million N/A N/A Clearmind Medicine N/A N/A -$8.62 million N/A N/A

Clearmind Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonnet BioTherapeutics N/A -398.45% -142.16% Clearmind Medicine N/A -238.73% -102.10%

Volatility and Risk

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearmind Medicine has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Clearmind Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Clearmind Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonnet BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.00%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Clearmind Medicine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Clearmind Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clearmind Medicine beats Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human single-chain version of interleukin 12 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor indications, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6, which is in Phase 1b/I2a clinical trail to treat chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6; and strategic development collaboration with Sarcoma Oncology Center to advance SON-1210. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors. The company also develops MEAI compound which is in IND-enabling study for the treatment of alcohol use disorder; and is in pre-clinical study for treatment of obesity, weight loss, metabolic disorder, and addiction. In addition, it has a collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. to conduct a study evaluating the companies combination treatment for obesity and metabolic syndrome; and with Yissum Research Development Company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem for the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to treat mental disorders. The company was formerly known as Cyntar Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Clearmind Medicine Inc. in March 2021. Clearmind Medicine Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

