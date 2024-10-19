Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $23.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellium from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,131,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,550 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Constellium by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,662,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,046,000 after acquiring an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Constellium by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,339,000 after acquiring an additional 257,618 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,902,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,860,000 after acquiring an additional 234,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Constellium by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.59. Constellium has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

