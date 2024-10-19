Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $23.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellium from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium
Constellium Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE CSTM opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.59. Constellium has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
