Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Robert Sands Sells 119,274 Shares

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,638,157.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STZ opened at $241.52 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.64 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.58. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

