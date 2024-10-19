Conflux (CFX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $728.53 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $728.53 million and approximately $23.10 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,302.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.51 or 0.00533672 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00110213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.00235787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00028408 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00027541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00074176 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,055,195,425 coins and its circulating supply is 4,530,192,519 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,055,055,482.51 with 4,530,055,465.64 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16240982 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $26,869,138.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

