Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.
Insider Activity at Conagra Brands
In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
