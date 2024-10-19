Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $44.94 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. Compound has a total market cap of $394.84 million and approximately $28.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $44.94 or 0.00065900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00018390 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006527 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,914.99 or 0.38002800 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,786,217 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,786,217.23400676 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 46.34391018 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 527 active market(s) with $28,457,790.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

