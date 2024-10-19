Comparing nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) & Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Himax Technologies and nLIGHT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A nLIGHT 0 0 3 0 3.00

nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 43.68%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $913.37 million 1.19 $50.62 million $0.27 23.07 nLIGHT $197.56 million 2.65 -$41.67 million ($1.02) -10.80

This table compares Himax Technologies and nLIGHT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 8.42% 8.94% 4.68% nLIGHT -25.62% -19.58% -16.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of nLIGHT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats nLIGHT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products. The company also provides automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs; advanced in-cell touch and display driver integration; large touch and display driver integration; and local dimming timing controllers, as well as active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) solutions, including AMOLED drivers, timing controllers, and touch controller ICs. In addition, it offers application specific IC services; liquid crystal on silicon and micro-electro mechanical system products; Power ICs; complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensor products; wafer level optics products; 3D sensing products; and ultralow power WiseEye smart image sensing products. The company markets its display drivers to panel manufacturers, mobile device module manufacturers, and manufacturers of end-use products. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

