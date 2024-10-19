Comparing Crown LNG (CGBS) & Its Peers

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 660 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Crown LNG to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -11.59% -45.10% 0.85%

Volatility & Risk

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s peers have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.34 Crown LNG Competitors $562.01 million $44.25 million 75.00

Crown LNG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Crown LNG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 115 685 933 19 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.96%. Given Crown LNG’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Crown LNG peers beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Crown LNG Company Profile

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

