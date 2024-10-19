Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $14.51. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 1,229,794 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Compagnie Financière Richemont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CFRUY

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Up 0.8 %

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.