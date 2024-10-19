Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,890 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.41% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $105,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 568.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,980,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,733 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $41.35. 159,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,045. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

