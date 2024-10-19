Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 71,483 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,669 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 71,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $244,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.70. 49,611,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,365,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.67 and its 200 day moving average is $205.12. The company has a market cap of $703.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.