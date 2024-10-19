Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 106,310 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $155,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,720,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,071,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after buying an additional 151,873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $170.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,338. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day moving average of $158.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

