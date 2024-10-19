Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $139,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,913,000 after purchasing an additional 637,572 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,914,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,142,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,270,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after acquiring an additional 298,653 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,869,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.25. 299,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,184. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
