Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $139,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,913,000 after purchasing an additional 637,572 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,914,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,142,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,270,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after acquiring an additional 298,653 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,869,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.25. 299,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,184. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.