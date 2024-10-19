Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.62% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $218,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. 2,356,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,272. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

