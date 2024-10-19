Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 400,873 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,873 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.28% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $304,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,568 shares. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

