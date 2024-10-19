Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 400,873 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,873 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.28% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $304,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of COWZ traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,568 shares. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97.
About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.