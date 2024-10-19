Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 28,692 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $330,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.32. The company had a trading volume of 309,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.92. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

