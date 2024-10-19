Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 318.6% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 31,179 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 11.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 162,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 48,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

