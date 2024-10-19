Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 68.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,209. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $87.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

COLM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

