Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.24. 3,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $65.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Free Report) by 144.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.98% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

