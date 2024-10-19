Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of C$162.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.27 million. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Colabor Group Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of GCL stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. Colabor Group has a twelve month low of C$1.05 and a twelve month high of C$1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price objective on Colabor Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

