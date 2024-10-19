Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $527.29 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,859.30 or 0.04177554 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $527.29 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00249969 BTC.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 373,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,411 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.
