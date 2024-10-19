Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Position Trimmed by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,526 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund comprises about 0.9% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 37.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RQI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.05. 191,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,256. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

In other Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner bought 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,427.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

