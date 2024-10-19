Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 494 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 342,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 139,348 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of JGRO opened at $78.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $79.12. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

