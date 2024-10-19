Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. American Healthcare REIT comprises about 1.2% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Healthcare REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,694,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,504,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,562,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHR. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

