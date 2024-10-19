Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,983 iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETHA opened at $20.12 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07.

