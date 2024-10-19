Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 1,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.0299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

