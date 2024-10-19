Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Clearwater Paper Trading Up 3.7 %
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.
