ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Sells 8,467 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $369,923.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,020.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $345,309.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $336,142.30.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $44.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

