Claro Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.33. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $119.74.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.