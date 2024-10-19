Claro Advisors LLC Sells 14,748 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.82.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

