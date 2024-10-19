Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVW opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

