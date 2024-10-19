Claro Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 111.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $47.65.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

