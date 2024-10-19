Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 2,586 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ResMed by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,022,000 after buying an additional 1,959,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $77,285,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 61.1% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,780,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,195 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $42,036,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE RMD opened at $240.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $255.18.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,015,924.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,002.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,015,924.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,002.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total transaction of $233,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,369,227.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,151,142. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

