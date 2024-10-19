Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 557.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,419 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

