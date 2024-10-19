Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 145.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.47.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ROK opened at $272.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.