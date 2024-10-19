Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 131,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 71,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 63,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.