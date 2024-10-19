Claro Advisors LLC Buys 5,777 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,642.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after buying an additional 471,531 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $197.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

