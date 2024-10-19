Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,356,000 after acquiring an additional 363,303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.91. 26,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.05. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $343.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

