Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.38. The stock had a trading volume of 651,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $242.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.