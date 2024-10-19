Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $55.27. 1,913,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,517. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

