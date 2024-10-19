City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.57 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.88). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.75), with a volume of 8,266 shares trading hands.

City of London Investment Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £184.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 370.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.

City of London Investment Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,692.31%.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

