Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $19.33 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $297.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 15.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

