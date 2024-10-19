Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. UBS Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

