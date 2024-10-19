Citigroup Upgrades Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Strong-Buy

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

DTEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

DTEGY opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

