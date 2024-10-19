Citigroup Upgrades Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Strong-Buy

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
DTEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
Get Our Latest Report on DTEGY
Deutsche Telekom Price Performance
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Telekom
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.