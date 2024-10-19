Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $78.00 at Bank of America

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,791,000 after buying an additional 284,814 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 539.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 359,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

