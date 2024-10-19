Citigroup Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $185.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.12. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

