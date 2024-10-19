Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 39,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 30,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 683,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.