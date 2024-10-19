Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $297.00 and last traded at $297.00, with a volume of 4653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.79 and a 200-day moving average of $267.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

